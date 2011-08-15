(Adds comment by defendant from court session)
* Six accused come from Germany, UK and France
* Accused of evading over 200 mln eur in tax
* Deutsche Bank says firm itself not under investigation
By Vera Eckert and Alexander Huebner
FRANKFURT, Aug 15 Six people accused of evading
more than 200 million euros ($282 million) in tax in the
European carbon market face possible prison terms of up to nine
years, the judge told the opening of their trial at a Frankfurt
district court on Monday.
The six men, aged 27 to 65, are accused of having conspired
to evade value-added tax (VAT) from September 2009 to April
2010. The prosecutors said the accused took advantage of tax
rules in Germany which were valid until June of last year.
Judge Martin Bach said the defendants could receive prison
sentences of between three and nine years, with the duration in
some instances potentially shortened through cooperation
provided by defendants.
Defence lawyers criticised the judge, noting he had called
the case "opaque" in preliminary meetings and prematurely talked
about the scope of potential sentences while the defendants were
still being interviewed about possible cooperation with
authorities.
Claude Bauduin, Robert Peitzmeyer and his son Bjoern
Peitzmeyer, Wayne Stewart Brown, Irfan Musa Patel and Fraz Mir
-- who are from Germany, France and Britain -- were not asked to
make a plea initially.
But Mir in his hearing admitted it had been an open secret
that the cross-border trading offered quick money. "I did not
realise that I was committing fiscal fraud under the German law
but I knew that it was ethically and morally wrong," he said.
Mir, a trained economist, said he wanted to repay at least
part of the sum.
In an EU-wide investigation, Germany has carried out the
biggest swoop on suspects, with prosecutors identifying around
170 suspects in carbon fraud.
A spokesman for the court said the cases of the six standing
trial on Monday were seen as most pressing as they had been
remanded in custody.
Seven employees of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) are among the
170, though the bank has said the firm itself is not subject to
investigation.
"Deutsche Bank continues to assume that accusations by the
prosecutors against its employees will turn out to be
groundless," a spokesman for the bank said on Monday.
CARBON SCAM
The EU carbon market has suffered a series of damaging
scandals since its launch in 2005, which apart from VAT fraud
include a long-running glut of permits, theft and recycling of
carbon credits.
The fraud being investigated involves buyers importing
carbon permits in one EU country without paying VAT and selling
them in another, adding tax to the price but pocketing the
difference for themselves.
Carbon trading is a cap and trade system for CO2 emissions
certificates. Transfers are recorded in national registries
before being stored in the overall EU log, called CITL.
Carbon credit fraud is a variation on VAT carousel fraud
which has also happened in other markets.
According to a court statement, the Frankfurt hearing is
scheduled to run on Monday and Wednesday this week and then
regularly until at least March 5, 2012.
In the UK, seven defendants have been charged over suspected
VAT fraud in the carbon market. A plea and case management
hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31, a spokeswoman for HM Revenue
and Customs told Reuters on Monday.
The UK trial was delayed in June due to mounting evidence,
which the defence said had become unmanageable in the existing
timeframe.
