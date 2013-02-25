BERLIN Feb 25 German greenhouse gas emissions
rose 1.6 percent on the year in 2012 to 931 million tonnes due
to more coal burning for power generation and gas use in
heating, Germany's Federal Environment Agency (UBA) said on
Monday.
Emissions of carbon dioxide alone rose 2.0 percent, the UBA
said, although expansion of renewable kept gains in check.
The UBA, part of the environment ministry, said Germany had
bettered its Kyoto protocol target for 2008 to 2012 by 192
million tonnes.
UBA President Jochen Flasbarth said the increase in coal
burning was worrying and he called for more sustainable carbon
trading.
"The European Commission's backloading plan for 900 million
CO2 certificates would be a first step for this. Ultimately, the
certificates should be permanently rather than temporarily
withdrawn from the market. This would be best achieved with an
increase in European Union climate protection goals," he said.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, editing by Gareth Jones)