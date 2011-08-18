* Over 100 cars set ablaze so far in 2011
* Surge in overnight arson attacks this week
* Prosecutions rare, motives a puzzle
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, Aug 18 German politicians urged tough
action on Thursday against a surge in arson attacks on cars in
Berlin, blamed by some on the far right or far left, but by the
police on common criminals.
Nightly car-burnings have been going on for years in the
otherwise relatively safe German capital but the number has
recently surged, reaching 47 in the past three nights alone.
Mayor Klaus Wowereit said the attacks had once been
politically motivated, targeting luxury cars in neighbourhoods
such as Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg where there are active
youth scenes linked to anarchists and the far left.
"But the latest incidents are different. The fires are being
lit across the area," he said.
German media have speculated the arsonists might be from the
far right or left, or possibly just youths out for a thrill,
raising concern that Germany might suffer violence similar to
the riots seen in London and other British cities this month.
But Wowereit, who is seeking re-election in September, said
the burnings had "nothing to do with" the British riots.
Already more than 130 cars have been engulfed in flames this
year, similar to the annual totals since the phenomenon appeared
in 2007. But Berlin police are at a loss to profile the
arsonists or explain their motives.
Dieter Wiefelspuetz, member of parliament and crime expert
for the centre-left Social Democrats who govern Berlin, called
the attacks "a precursor to terrorism". He recalled that the
far-left Red Army Faction active in the 1970s and '80s began
with arson and before resorting to bombings and assassinations.
RAF founder Ulrike Meinhof once said: "If one sets a car on
fire, that is a criminal offence. If one sets hundreds of cars
on fire, that is political action."
RANDOM TARGETS
But the president of the German police trade union, Bernhard
Witthaut, warned against reading too much into the arsonists'
motives, saying this could encourage copy-cat crime.
"Anyone who talks up the arsonists as quasi terrorists is
just encouraging more nights of fires and is stabbing the Berlin
police in the back," he said.
Despite extra patrols and helicopter surveillance, nine
vehicles were destroyed by fire in the early hours of Thursday
and three damaged.
The cars appear to be chosen at random, not particularly new
expensive models, in areas varying from wealthy neighbourhoods
like Charlottenburg in west Berlin to working-class suburbs like
Neu-Hohenschoenhausen in the east.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said she believed Germany would be
spared British-style riots but was "very troubled" by the arson
attacks in Berlin. "What kind of behaviour is this?" she asked.
"People's lives are being put at risk in cold blood."
Only one person has been convicted for burning cars so far,
a 43-year-old unemployed Berlin man who got a 22-month suspended
jail sentence and 300 hours of community service last week for
setting fire to a BMW.
A prosecutor involved in such cases, Tobias Kaehne, told
Reuters that convictions for car arson were rare, partly because
witnesses were hard to come by, and most cases that went to
court resulted in acquittal.
(Additional reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann and Kalina
Oroschakoff; Editing by David Stamp)