HAMBURG, Sept 3 German new car sales fell about 5 percent in August, extending the year-to-date decline in Europe's biggest auto market to about 7 percent, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The drop follows a small rise in July when registrations of new vehicles in Germany were up 2.1 percent, thanks to higher premium auto sales and an extra working day. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer.)