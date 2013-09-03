UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HAMBURG, Sept 3 German new car sales fell about 5 percent in August, extending the year-to-date decline in Europe's biggest auto market to about 7 percent, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The drop follows a small rise in July when registrations of new vehicles in Germany were up 2.1 percent, thanks to higher premium auto sales and an extra working day. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer.)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources