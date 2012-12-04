BERLIN Dec 4 Germany's car market, Europe's largest, may decline about 3.2 percent next year to 3 million vehicles, the VDA auto makers' association said on Tuesday, as the region's debt crisis saps demand.

Production of vehicles in Europe's largest economy may rise 1 percent to over 5.4 million while exports may remain broadly unchanged at 4.15 million units, the VDA said at a press conference in Berlin. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)