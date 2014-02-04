UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HAMBURG Feb 4 Car sales in Germany rose more than 6 percent in January, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, adding to signs that the rebound in European auto demand is firming up.
Three of Europe's five largest car markets - France, Italy and Spain - published higher registrations in January on Monday, suggesting that the sales momentum in the region is improving after a six-year slump.
Registrations in Germany may rise for the first time in three years in 2014 to about 3 million cars, the country's VDA industry association said on Dec. 3, citing a recovery that took hold last summer.
Germany's KBA federal motor authority will publish detailed sales for Europe's largest car market later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer.)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources