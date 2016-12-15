FRANKFURT Dec 15 German carmakers Daimler and BMW aim to combine their carsharing services Car2Go and DriveNow to better compete with U.S.-based ride-hailing service Uber, German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing sources.

The two companies are also discussing including other mobility service providers in the venture, the magazine said, citing Daimler's taxi cab agent Mytaxi and its internet platform Moovel as well as BMW's ParkNow and ChargeNow brands.

Daimler and BMW declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Joern Poltz; Editing by Tina Bellon)