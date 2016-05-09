FRANKFURT May 9 The German cartel office on Monday fined several retailers including Metro a total of 90.5 million euros ($103 million) for price-fixing in beer, sweets and coffee.

The cartel office said it fined German retailers Edeka, Netto and Metro for price-fixing of several beer brands.

The German branch of global player Anheuser Busch InBev as well as German retailer REWE were spared a fine as they collaborated with the authorities early on, the office said in a statement.

Anheuser Busch owns beer brands including Becks, Franziskaner and Hasseroeder.

The office, which has been investigating the German beer market since 2010, also fined German retailer Lidl for price-fixing of Haribo sweets and drug store chain Rossmann for fixing its coffee prices. ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)