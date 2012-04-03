FRANKFURT, April 3 Germany's antitrust watchdog is investigating whether the country's five largest petrol station chains have tried jointly to price independent smaller rivals out of business, a German paper reported.

The Federal Cartel Office has started a probe by requesting information from BP's Aral unit, Esso, Shell , ConocoPhillips' Jet unit and Total, daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited the head of the watchdog as saying.

"This will help to strengthen the competition from independent filling stations against the oligopoly," the Cartel Office's President Andreas Mundt told the newspaper.

According to the paper, the watchdog has received complaints that the big five brands have sold fuel for less than the wholesale price at certain locations to drive some independent operators out of business.

In addition, there were suspected cases of oil majors charging independent filling stations more for wholesale petrol than what they charge motorists at their own stations, the paper reported.

"This is a signal to the big five that we take these allegations seriously," Mundt was quoted as saying.

After the recent surge in crude oil, rising prices at the pumps have again become a politically charged topic in Germany, where petrol is also heavily taxed.

Suspicions of petrol price fixing by oil majors have been voiced in the German media for years, charges which have been repeatedly rejected by the companies. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Bernard Orr)