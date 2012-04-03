FRANKFURT, April 3 Germany's antitrust watchdog
is investigating whether the country's five largest petrol
station chains have tried jointly to price independent smaller
rivals out of business, a German paper reported.
The Federal Cartel Office has started a probe by requesting
information from BP's Aral unit, Esso, Shell
, ConocoPhillips' Jet unit and Total,
daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited the head of the
watchdog as saying.
"This will help to strengthen the competition from
independent filling stations against the oligopoly," the Cartel
Office's President Andreas Mundt told the newspaper.
According to the paper, the watchdog has received complaints
that the big five brands have sold fuel for less than the
wholesale price at certain locations to drive some independent
operators out of business.
In addition, there were suspected cases of oil majors
charging independent filling stations more for wholesale petrol
than what they charge motorists at their own stations, the paper
reported.
"This is a signal to the big five that we take these
allegations seriously," Mundt was quoted as saying.
After the recent surge in crude oil, rising prices at
the pumps have again become a politically charged topic in
Germany, where petrol is also heavily taxed.
Suspicions of petrol price fixing by oil majors have been
voiced in the German media for years, charges which have been
repeatedly rejected by the companies.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Bernard Orr)