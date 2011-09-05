FRANKFURT, Sept 5 German chemicals trade group
VCI said it still expected the nation's chemicals businesses to
see revenues increase by 10 percent in 2011 but warned that
risks to growth were mounting.
"Even though signs are increasing that the global economy is
cooling, 2011 will be a good year for the German chemicals
industry," said VCI chairman Klaus Engel.
"Growth will be clearly weaker in the second half, which we
have been anticipating for quite a while now," he added.
The group also reiterated its previous outlook for industry
output volume to rise 5 percent this year.
Worries have been mounting around the chemicals sector in
recent months as sharper-than-expected rises in commodity costs
have tested companies' ability to raise prices to protect
margins, particularly in mature markets facing softening demand.
VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial
sector, said second-quarter industry revenues rose 8.1 percent
year-on-year on 5.7 percent higher output.
