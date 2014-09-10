(Recasts with police spokesman comments, local media report)
Sept 10 A blast hit a northern Germany chemical
plant in the city of Ritterhude late Tuesday and damaged several
nearby buildings, police said.
Officials did not evacuate nearby residential buildings
after the explosion at around 1830 GMT, said police spokesman
Marcus Neumann in the district of Osterholz.
The residents in the street directly beside the burning
chemical plant were advised to leave their homes for the night
voluntarily as a precaution.
One person working for the company called "Organo Fluid" was
missing, and another person was seriously injured with
third-degree burns, the spokesman said.
"The injured person might be the missing employee, but at
this point there is no final confirmation for that," Neumann
said.
The spokesman did not say if the explosion and the smoke
might pose any health risk to the residents living nearby.
Local media reported the firefighters did not discover any
dangerous vapors in the air around the burning plant.
