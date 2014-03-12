FRANKFURT, March 12 German chemicals trade group
VCI on Wednesday confirmed its forecast for industry revenue
growth of 1.5 percent this year as the mood among its member
businesses perked up in the fourth quarter.
"Towards year-end, confidence in the chemical industry
continued to rise," said VCI's managing director Utz Tillmann,
adding the main markets were seeing a moderate recovery.
The lobby group, which represents Germany's third-largest
industrial sector, still expects output volumes to grow 2
percent this year.
Fourth-quarter revenues were up 3 percent on 3.7 percent
higher output volumes, it said. Prices charged to customers
declined 2.6 percent from the year-earlier quarter.
The largest German chemical companies are BASF,
Evonik, Bayer and Lanxess.
Major foreign producers such as Dow Chemical, DuPont
and LyondellBasell also operate sites in Germany,
which is Europe's largest chemical producing nation.