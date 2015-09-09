FRANKFURT, Sept 9 German chemicals trade group VCI on Wednesday lifted its 2015 forecast for industry revenue growth to 1 percent, helped by a higher dollar boosting the value of overseas sales and by strong pharmaceuticals sales.

VCI had previously expected industry sales at Germany-based chemicals and pharmaceuticals businesses to rise 0.5 percent this year.

The lobby group sees this year's domestic product prices 2.5 percent below 2014 levels, more than the 2 percent decline previously predicted, as lower prices for oil and petrochemical raw materials are getting passed along to customers.

It still sees 2015 output volumes 1.5 percent higher than last year.

VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial sector, said revenues in the second quarter were up 2.3 percent, on 3.4 percent higher output volumes and 2.6 percent lower prices.

The largest German chemical companies are BASF, Evonik and Bayer's Covestro.

Major foreign producers such as Dow Chemical and LyondellBasell also operate sites in Germany, which is Europe's largest chemical-producing nation. ($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)