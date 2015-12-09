FRANKFURT Dec 9 German chemicals trade group VCI said on Wednesday it expected industry revenue and output volumes to edge 1.5 percent higher next year, predicting a more stable European home market and growing demand from North America and Asia.

The group also forecast that producer prices the chemical industry charges customers in Germany would remain flat next year.

Sales were flat this year, on 1 percent higher output volumes, the lobby group said in a statement. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)