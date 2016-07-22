FRANKFURT, July 22 German chemicals trade group
VCI on Friday cut its forecast for industry revenue in 2016 for
the third time, citing slower demand for plastics and chemicals
used for making long-lasting plants and equipment.
VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial
sector, said it expected revenues to slip 1.5 percent in 2016,
down from a previous forecast in May of 1.0 percent.
"Negative factors are mounting such as weak growth in
emerging markets, less dynamic global trade and the end of the
global investment boom," said VCI president Marijn Dekkers, the
former chief executive of Bayer who is now chairman
of Unilever.
The lobby group forecast output volumes to increase 0.5
percent this year, compared with the 1.0 percent seen
previously. It reiterated that prices charged to customers in
Germany would likely slip 2.0 percent this year.
