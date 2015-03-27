* Deal for 550,000 chemical workers

STUTTGART, Germany, March 27 Germany's chemical employers association BAVC has agreed on a 2.8 percent pay rise with trade union IG BCE, below a February pay deal agreed for engineering workers, as demand in the chemical sector weakens.

"We have secured significant wage increase in a difficult overall situation," union head Michael Vassiliadis said in a statement on Friday.

The pay deal for 550,000 workers comes after German chemicals trade group VCI last month cut its forecast for 2015 industry revenue to a 0.5 percent contraction, as lower oil prices lead to product mark-downs and weak growth persists in Germany and much of the rest of Europe.

The chemicals agreement comes into effect with a one-month delay and has a 17-month duration, according to the union.

The largest German chemical companies are BASF, Evonik and Bayer. Major foreign producers such as Dow Chemical and LyondellBasell also operate sites in Germany, which is Europe's largest chemical producing nation.

Engineering, metal and electrical sector workers represented by the IG Metall union secured a collective pay deal in February, getting a 3.4 percent, far above Germany's inflation rate which stood at 0.9 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)