BOCHUM, Germany, Feb 14 German trade union IG BCE said on Tuesday it was seeking a 6 percent pay hike over twelve months for the roughly 550,000 workers in the chemicals sector.

In the last wage round in 2011, the union and employers agreed a 4.1 percent increase for the sector over 15 months. IG BCE had been seeking a 7 percent raise.

Negotiations for the chemicals sector are due to begin on April 17 in the state of Hesse.

Wages for some 9 million German workers are up for negotiation in the months ahead. Germany's two biggest unions, IG Metall and Verdi, are seeking 6.5 percent pay rises for the 3.6 million workers in the engineering sector and 2 million in the public sector.

History suggests the profitable engineering sector will probably get just over half that, putting the average negotiated raise for 2012 above both last year's 1.5 percent gain and an expected euro zone inflation rate of some 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Brian Rohan)