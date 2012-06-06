* Germany to pay parents who raise toddlers at home
* Some allies, opponents want more daycare instead
* Merkel makes deal with reluctant coalition partners
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, June 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
cabinet approved a divisive bill on childcare payments on
Wednesday, resolving a damaging row over the legislation among
her coalition partners but setting up a confrontation with
opponents in parliament.
The bill - which would give parents an allowance to keep
their toddlers at home rather than sending them to nursery - has
split a nation where the role of working mothers is still hotly
debated.
Opposition parties, and some figures within Merkel's own
coalition, have dismissed the legislation as a sop to
traditionalists who see women's role as "Kinder, Kueche und
Kirche" (children, kitchen and church), a 19th-century slogan.
They also say it contradicts the government's earlier focus
on welfare payments for working mothers - part of a broader
programme to boost Germany's low birthrate.
Merkel had agreed to a benefit for stay-at-home parents in
the 2009 coalition deal that gave her a second term, at the
urging of her largely Catholic, conservative partners in the
Bavarian-based Christian Social Union (CSU).
It became a major bone of contention inside her coalition,
with ministers and lawmakers from her own Christian Democrats
(CDU) and their Free Democrat (FDP) partners openly opposing it.
After months of bickering about the social and budgetary
impact, a last-minute deal with the FDP enabled the cabinet to
agree a bill for parliament's approval before the summer recess.
Merkel's chief whip in the Bundestag, Daniel Grosse-Broemer,
said on Tuesday the new allowance would "help Germany become
more child-friendly".
But the opposition, in a rare show of unity between the
allied Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and the hardline Left and
maverick Pirates, appealed to unconvinced government MPs to veto
the bill. They launched a petition saying: "Nobody wants the
child care allowance - except the CSU".
The bill requires approval by parliament's lower house but
the SPD - ramping up opposition to Merkel ahead of 2013 when she
will seek a third term - wants a vote in the upper house, which
can however only delay the bill, not throw it out.
Some opposition parties fear the bill will just tempt poorer
families, including many immigrants, to keep their children at
home instead of sending them to nurseries where they would learn
German and integrate more easily into society.
"RAVEN MOTHERS"
Although career women who put their kids in daycare at an
early age are disparagingly called "Raven Mothers" by some
traditionalists, opinion polls suggest the German public does
not like the idea of paying parents to keep their kids home.
In a poll for the German Workers' Welfare Association (AWO)
59 percent of respondents disapproved of the benefit. "Young
people want modern family policies that enable them to balance
family life and work," AWO head Wolfgang Stadler said, adding
that the money should be spent building more nurseries.
Merkel's Family Minister Kristina Schroeder - who last year
became the first cabinet member to give birth while serving as a
minister - has in the past presented home-parenting as a
question of free choice.
"More than half the parents in our country don't want to put
their two- and three-year-olds into daycare," she said earlier
this week. Such people would get 100 euros a month from January
2013, rising to 150 euros the following year for two- and
three-year-olds. Only families already getting unemployment
benefit would be excluded.
Christoph Matschie, SPD education minister in Thuringia
state which already has such an allowance, said it had led to
"children most in need of professional care staying at home".
Merkel, who has no children herself, introduced relatively
generous child benefit payments in 2006 - during her first term,
when she governed in coalition with the SPD - making it easier
for women to return to the workplace after having children.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Andrew Heavens)