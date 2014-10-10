BERLIN Oct 10 Germany expressed concern on
Friday about the arrest in Beijing last week of a Chinese woman
who was working as a news assistant for German weekly Die Zeit
and had helped the publication report on protests in Hong Kong.
The comments on the arrest, by deputy government spokeswoman
Christiane Wirtz, came as visiting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
began talks in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The
two are scheduled to hold a joint news conference at 1310 GMT.
"The arrest of the worker for a big German weekly newspaper
is worrying news for the German government of course and the
government expects the accusations to be cleared up quickly,"
Wirtz told a news conference in response to a question about the
arrest.
The Hamburg-based weekly reported on Thursday that Zhang
Miao, a 40-year-old Chinese woman assisting the newspaper's main
correspondent in China, had been detained on Oct. 2 and accused
of inciting public discontent.
Martin Schaefer, a spokesman for the German foreign
ministry, told the news conference that the German embassy in
Beijing was in touch with Chinese authorities on the matter with
the goal of clearing up the accusations and trying to ensure
Zhang would be able to continue her work.
