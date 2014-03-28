FRANKFURT, March 28 Bayer said its
healthcare business would invest around 100 million euros ($137
million) to significantly boost production capacity at its plant
in Beijing.
Germany's largest drugmaker said its Chief Executive Marijn
Dekkers signed an agreement on Friday, when Chinese President Xi
Jinping visited Germany.
The capacity expansion, which includes automated material
handling systems and high-speed packaging lines, will ensure a
reliable supply of products such as cardiovascular and
anti-diabetes treatments for the domestic Chinese market, it
said.
($1 = 0.7278 Euros)
