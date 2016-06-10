BRIEF-Standard Motor Products announces increase in quarterly dividend
* Standard Motor Products announces increase in quarterly dividend
BERLIN, June 10 The Chinese government faces major challenges in shifting the focus of the economy from trade to consumption and there are downside risks to the economic outlook, a senior German government official said on Friday.
"The Chinese government faces major challenges," the official said during a formal briefing ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's trip to Beijing this weekend. "There are risks to the downside." (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
* Has entered into a royalty purchase and sale agreement with Resource Income Fund, L.P., a unit of Auramet Trading, Llc
