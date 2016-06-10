BERLIN, June 10 The Chinese government faces major challenges in shifting the focus of the economy from trade to consumption and there are downside risks to the economic outlook, a senior German government official said on Friday.

"The Chinese government faces major challenges," the official said during a formal briefing ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's trip to Beijing this weekend. "There are risks to the downside." (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)