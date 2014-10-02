* German firms worry about Chinese grabbing Russia business
* Ambassador says Beijing not targeting foreign carmakers
* Chinese PM to visit Berlin next week for talks with Merkel
By Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Oct 2 China is ready to seize any
business opportunities in Russia resulting from Moscow's
diplomatic showdown with Europe over Ukraine, Beijing's
ambassador to Berlin said ahead of a meeting of German and
Chinese leaders next week.
In an interview, Shi Mingde said there was no
"Schadenfreude" in China over the standoff, which has led German
and other European firms to rein in their Russian activities
amid tit-for-tat sanctions.
"We want better relations between Russia and the EU," Shi
told Reuters. "But if opportunities arise, then why shouldn't
they be seized? This is self-evident. We didn't bring about this
conflict."
German industry has warned that Chinese companies will swoop
to fill the gaps left by departing European rivals, resulting in
irreparable damage to German firms that have painstakingly built
up their presence in Russia over decades.
Over 6,000 German firms are active in Russia and Germany is
by far Russia's biggest trading partner in Europe. But the
Ukraine crisis has taken a toll on the economic relationship,
with German exports to Russia expected to fall by up to 25
percent this year.
In response to the crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin
has turned to China. In May, the two countries signed a $400
billion gas supply deal and Moscow has vowed to double bilateral
trade by 2020.
Earlier this week, Russia's largest hydropower producer,
RusHydro said it was planning an extensive roadshow to
attract investment from China. In the past, the relationship was
dogged by fears in Russia that China was more interested in
getting its hands on its natural resources than setting up
permanent shop in the country.
"We want very strong economic ties to Russia," said Shi. "We
are especially interested in cooperation on raw materials."
ULTRASONIC SCANDAL
Economic ties between China and Germany will be at the top
of the agenda at bi-annual government consultations next week in
Berlin, attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.
His visit comes three months after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel travelled to China, while Chinese President Xi Jinping
had visited Berlin in March.
Ambassador Shi said he expected bilateral trade between the
two export powerhouses to hit a new record this year after
dipping in 2013 and he sought to play down frictions in the
relationship.
A recent crackdown by China's anti-monopoly regulator
against big foreign firms, including German carmaker Volkswagen
, has unsettled the industry.
And a series of scandals involving Chinese firms listed on
the Frankfurt stock exchange, including the bizarre
disappearance of shoemaker Ultrasonic's Chinese CEO
last month and collapse in its shares, has also hit confidence.
Shi dismissed Ultrasonic as an "isolated case" and said
Chinese and German authorities would work together to
investigate such incidents and prevent them from recurring.
He also denied that antitrust actions against carmakers and
auto parts suppliers in China were specifically targeting
foreign firms.
"We have an antitrust law and 90 percent of the actions have
been directed against Chinese firms, only 10 percent against
foreign firms. As for the foreign carmakers, they have admitted
to violations," he added, predicting new deals in the auto
sector during next week's visit.
(Writing by Noah Barkin; editing by Keith Weir)