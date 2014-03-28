BERLIN, March 28 Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday during a visit to Berlin that Japan's wartime atrocities were still "fresh in our memory".

Japan occupied parts of China in the 1930s and 1940s. In December, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe angered China and South Korea by visiting Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, which they see as a symbol of Japan's wartime aggression as it honours convicted war criminals as well as others who died in battle.

"We Chinese have long held the belief that we should not do onto others as we do not wish they do onto us ... China needs peace like humans need air and plants need water," he said. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown)