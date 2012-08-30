BEIJING Aug 30 Germany and China plan to
conduct an increasing amount of their trade in euros and yuan,
the two nations said in a joint statement after talks between
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao in
Beijing on Thursday.
"Both sides intend to support financial institutions and
companies of both countries in the use of the renminbi and euro
in bilateral trade and investments," said the text of the
statement.
It also said that both parties welcomed investments in
China's interbank bond market by German banks and supported the
settlement of business in the yuan by German and Chinese banks
and the issuance of yuan-denominated financial products in
Germany.