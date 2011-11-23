BERLIN Nov 23 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Wednesday large emitters of greenhouse gases
among rapidly-growing economies such as China, India and Brazil
must agree to cut their emissions.
Merkel said in parliament: "Worldwide CO2 emissions this
year were higher than ever. We are in an extremely difficult
situation where the Kyoto Protocol expires, we have not got far
and an extension of the protocol will unfortunately not happen
in Durban.
Negotiators from almost 200 countries meet from Nov. 28 in
South Africa for a U.N. climate summit, where only modest steps
are expected towards cutting greenhouse gas emissions despite
warnings from scientists that extreme weather will likely
increase as the planet warms.
The Kyoto Protocol, the U.N. plan obliging some 40
industrialised nations to cut emissions, expires next year. Rich
nations are reluctant to target major emission cuts beyond 2012
without commitments from big developing economies to curb
theirs. The latter want to see deeper cuts from wealthy nations.
The World Meteorological Organisation said on Monday the
three main greenhouse gases blamed for global warming reached
record levels in 2010.
Major developing economies such as China, India and Brazil
were not ready to enter into binding international agreements on
reducing emissions, Merkel said.
"That means that we are unfortunately becoming a world where
the increasingly important economies are not appropriately
contributing to a sustainable environment," she said.
