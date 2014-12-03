BERLIN Dec 3 Germany's cabinet on Wednesday
agreed a package of measures to help Europe's biggest economy
meet its goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2020
from 1990 levels, two government sources said.
The action plan will force operators of coal plants to
reduce their emissions by at least 22 million tonnes, equivalent
to shutting about eight coal plants. It also includes an energy
efficiency programme, incentives for electric cars and stricter
rules on fertilisers and waste.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Thorsten Severin; Writing by
Madeline Chambers)