BERLIN Nov 7 The German government has reached
a tentative agreement on a Climate Action Plan that is aimed at
reducing C02 emissions by 55 percent by 2030 and includes
targets for all sectors, government officials said on Monday.
Most ministers had already voted in favour of the new plan
and a veto by the remaining ministers was unlikely, senior
government officials told Reuters. They said the cabinet was
expected to approve the plan on Wednesday.
The plan now includes CO2 reduction targets for all sectors
through 2030, provisions that had initially been dropped, a
draft seen by Reuters showed.
The plan lays out how Europe's biggest economy will move
away from fossil fuels and achieve its objective of a 95 percent
cut in CO2 emissions by 2050. It is based on pledges made as
part of a global climate treaty clinched in Paris last December.
If approved, Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks could
present Germany's Climate Action Plan at the next round of
global climate talks to be held in Morocco this week.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Michael Nienaber;
Editing by Andrea Shalal)