BERLIN Aug 13 Germany's plans to pay companies
to shift power capacity to a coal-fired reserve from 2017 may
well breach EU rules, legal experts at the German parliament
have found, a document seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.
The plans, announced last month instead of introducing a
levy on coal plants, are part of measures aimed at helping
Germany meet its 2020 climate targets.
The legal experts, who provide independent views on policies
and other issues, concluded that the plans to shift about 2.7
gigawatts of power generation capacity into a reserve could be
seen as a subsidy that would need approval from Brussels,
according to the document.
It could be difficult to justify the plans to the European
Commission because the government has not said that such a
reserve is needed, said the report.
In theory, the idea of the reserve is to tap it in the event
of power shortages arising from Germany's switch to renewable
energy - a more unpredictable source of power than conventional
sources like coal. However, it is not really intended to be
activated, but is widely seen as a way to reduce emissions by
shuttering brown coal plants.
Companies, including RWE, would receive money for
making the capacity available.
The economy ministry, currently drawing up a draft law,
indicated it was not worried about any future examination by
Brussels.
"This is a normal process which we have successfully gone
through in the past several times," said a spokeswoman.
The government dropped plans to introduce a levy on
coal-fired plants in response to intense opposition from
industry and unions who warned of job losses.
