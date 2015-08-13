BERLIN Aug 13 Germany's plans to pay companies to shift power capacity to a coal-fired reserve from 2017 may well breach EU rules, legal experts at the German parliament have found, a document seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.

The plans, announced last month instead of introducing a levy on coal plants, are part of measures aimed at helping Germany meet its 2020 climate targets.

The legal experts, who provide independent views on policies and other issues, concluded that the plans to shift about 2.7 gigawatts of power generation capacity into a reserve could be seen as a subsidy that would need approval from Brussels, according to the document.

It could be difficult to justify the plans to the European Commission because the government has not said that such a reserve is needed, said the report.

In theory, the idea of the reserve is to tap it in the event of power shortages arising from Germany's switch to renewable energy - a more unpredictable source of power than conventional sources like coal. However, it is not really intended to be activated, but is widely seen as a way to reduce emissions by shuttering brown coal plants.

Companies, including RWE, would receive money for making the capacity available.

The economy ministry, currently drawing up a draft law, indicated it was not worried about any future examination by Brussels.

"This is a normal process which we have successfully gone through in the past several times," said a spokeswoman.

The government dropped plans to introduce a levy on coal-fired plants in response to intense opposition from industry and unions who warned of job losses. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by William Hardy)