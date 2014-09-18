By Madeline Chambers
| BERLIN, Sept 18
BERLIN, Sept 18 Germany plans to limit the
financial support that the KfW state development bank can give
to coal projects abroad, the environment ministry said on
Thursday, falling into line with wider international efforts to
limit global warming.
Critics of German energy policy argue that while Europe's
biggest economy has embarked on a rapid expansion in renewable
energy at home, it continues to support coal - widely considered
a main contributor to global warming - both domestically and
abroad.
Germany's Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks will
outline the tighter restrictions at next week's United Nations
climate change summit in New York, a spokesman said.
The move follows similar steps by other development banks,
such as the World Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD), and the United States, though other
countries, including Japan, are still going ahead with funding.
"Government departments have agreed that the financing of
coal projects by the KfW banking group should be limited in
future," a ministry spokesman said.
From 2006 to 2013 KfW lent 2.8 billion euros ($3.6 billion)
to coal projects in countries from Greece to India, Serbia,
South Africa and Australia.
"In future, financing for the construction and
rehabilitation of coal plants will be completely ruled out and
financing for the modernisation of operating coal plants will be
limited and only available under clearly defined criteria," the
minister's spokesman said.
CRITERIA REVIEW
The environment, economy, finance, foreign and development
ministries are working on defining the criteria for financing,
he said. The government has told parliament it will complete its
long-awaited review of funding criteria by this autumn.
Hendricks, from the Social Democrat party that shares power
with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, has for months
talked of curbing support for coal plants abroad. However, it
takes time to reach agreement on policies which must be jointly
decided by ministries controlled by different parties.
The environment ministry's move was driven by the aim of
limiting global warming to an agreed ceiling of 2 degrees
Celsius and the need to decarbonise global energy supplies by
the middle of the century.
KfW says that its support for coal has been dwarfed by its
investments in environmental protection but that it has
continued provide support to give energy access to countries
that cannot move away from fossil fuels immediately.
The German government is also working towards an agreement
with OECD countries to ensure export guarantees for coal
technology are compatible with the goal of limiting climate
change.
(1 US dollar = 0.7768 euro)
(Editing by David Goodman)