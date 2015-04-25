* 13,500 workers march against coal levy in Berlin
* Protesters fear job losses, decline of industry
* German public supports government's climate targets
-survey
BERLIN, April 25 Thousands of coal miners and
workers in coal-fired plants marched in Berlin on Saturday to
protest a proposed levy on the oldest, most polluting power
stations, saying it could lead to massive job losses and the
decline of the industry in Germany.
Germany is wrestling with how to safeguard its energy supply
while sticking to tough goals to reduce carbon dioxide emissions
by 40 percent by 2020 and exit nuclear power two years after
that.
The government has proposed imposing penalties on old and
highly polluting power plants to cut emissions from the coal
sector by a further 22 million tonnes by 2020.
But opponents say the plan will damage the coal industry and
could put up to 100,000 jobs at risk.
In Berlin, a crowd estimated by police at 13,500 marched from
the economy ministry to the chancellery holding placards that
read, "Hands off our brown coal", and "We oppose the social
blackout in our region".
Germany's largest power producer, RWE, and other
energy groups have said the levy would lead to the immediate
closure of RWE's lignite-fired power plants.
"We expect everything to be taken off the table, which could
mean the end of brown coal production and power," Michael
Vassiliadis, head of the IG BCE coal union, told protesters.
Meanwhile, 6,000 environmental campaigners formed a human
chain over 7 kilometres long at an open cast mine owned by RWE
in Garzweiler, western Germany to protest against environmental
damage caused by brown coal.
A poll for conservation group WWF and civil movement Campact
published on Saturday found that 73 percent of those surveyed
were in favour of restricting production at the oldest brown
coal power stations to help achieve the climate goals.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Reuters TV; editing by Jane
Baird)