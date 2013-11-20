BERLIN Nov 20 European Central Bank governing
council member Jens Weidmann - head of the Bundesbank - has
warned politicians negotiating a new German coalition government
against undoing reforms that have improved competitiveness in
the past decade.
Weidmann told Die Zeit weekly in an interview for Thursday's
edition he believed Chancellor Angela Merkel and her prospective
Social Democrat partners wanted to equip Germany for future
challenges in education, social security and the labour market.
"But that should not mean rowing back on reforms that helped
us so decisively when we were still seen as the Sick Man of
Europe," he said in a preview of the interview on Wednesday.