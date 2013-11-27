BERLIN Nov 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday that no cabinet positions in a new government
will be announced until members of the Social Democrats (SPD)
have voted on a coalition deal clinched in the early morning
hours.
"We have respected the wish (of the SPD) that no one will
announce the division of responsibilities until the SPD vote is
over, although you can be sure that the heads of the parties
have addressed this issue," Merkel said at a joint news
conference with the leader of the SPD and her Bavarian
conservative allies.
Some 474,000 SPD members have to vote on the coalition
agreement before it can take effect. The result is due on Dec.
14.