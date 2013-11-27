PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 7
March 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BERLIN Nov 27 Europe faces a major task in combating the rise of anti-euro and right-wing parties in next year's European Parliament elections, the chairman of Germany's Social Democrats said on Wednesday after clinching a coalition deal with Angela Merkel's conservatives.
"We have a European election campaign ahead of us in which everyone everywhere, including in Germany, who stands for European ideas and wants to develop (Europe) further, stabilise it and revive it, will have their hands full in stopping anti-European parties and right-wing populist parties who are mobilising against Europe," Sigmar Gabriel told reporters at a news conference with Merkel.
Gabriel also said he expected a broad majority of his party members to vote for the coalition agreement. Some 474,000 card-carrying SPD members must approve the deal for it to take effect.
March 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's - the key driver of Argentina's rating action is its improved policy stance which supports a return to economic growth in 2017
TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, following Wall Street's lead, with investors deterred by geopolitical tensions after the North Korean missile tests, while buying continued to fuel in into small cap stocks.