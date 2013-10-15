BERLIN Oct 16 Germany's Greens decided after
almost six hours of talks with Angela Merkel's conservatives
that they did not have enough common ground to consider a
coalition government, leaving the chancellor to focus on talks
with the Social Democrats (SPD).
Hermann Groehe, General Secretary of Merkel's Christian
Democrats (CDU) told reporters early on Wednesday, "exploratory
talks will not be continued and coalition talks will not be
entered into."
Merkel's conservatives emerged as the dominant force in last
month's election but need a partner. They have met both the SPD
and the Greens twice, and are set to meet the SPD for further
talks.