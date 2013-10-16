* Greens say see too many policy differences with Merkel
bloc
* Merkel continues talks with Social Democrats
* Third round of talks expected on Thursday
* Most Germans would like to see a 'grand coalition' with
SPD
By Alexandra Hudson
BERLIN, Oct 16 Germany's Greens ruled out any
further coalition talks with Angela Merkel's conservatives early
on Wednesday, leaving the chancellor to focus on discussions
with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in her efforts to
form a new government.
After almost six hours of detailed policy discussions the
Greens concluded they simply did not have enough in common with
Merkel's conservative bloc in areas such as energy, climate
targets and taxation, to make further discussions fruitful.
"After these talks the Greens do not find themselves able to
enter coalition talks," said Hermann Groehe, second-in-command
of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).
"We will approach the representatives of the SPD tomorrow
with a view to scheduling the explorative talks we had already
eyed for Thursday."
Merkel needs to find a partner for her third term after she
won September's election but fell short of an absolute majority.
Polls suggest the German public would like her to enter
full-blown negotiations with the SPD, and aim for a repeat of
the 'grand coalition' in which she governed from 2005-2009.
The SPD, however, are playing hard to get. Its
representatives spoke to the CDU and its Bavarian sister party,
the Christian Social Union (CSU), for eight hours on Monday, and
while stating their willingness to talk again, they also said
they could also say no to Merkel.
The prospect of months of coalition talks worries Germany's
European partners, who fear delays to crucial decisions for
fighting the euro zone crisis, such as a plan for banking union.
An eventual grand coalition is expected to boost spending on
investment in Germany, helping shore up Europe's largest economy
and increasing trade with the struggling euro zone, helping
address imbalances.
Although the CDU/CSU and Greens were ultimately unable to
bridge differences, the fact that the former arch-enemies spoke
at all and for so long is already groundbreaking and signals a
new political culture in Germany.
"I want to stress that even in areas where there were
differences, there were none which we would have viewed as
insurmountable," said Groehe.
However, taxation appeared a major stumbling block, with the
Greens anxious to fund an ambitious investment programme.
Former Greens co-chair Claudia Roth said: "We always said it
was about seeing whether there was a solid foundation for four
years of government together - and after these talks it appears
there wasn't."
The policy divide with the SPD looks to be smaller.
The SPD has already signalled it could stop insisting on tax
hikes if Merkel's camp can come up with other ways to pay for
more investment in infrastructure, education and research, which
all the mainstream parties agree is necessary.
The big sticking point is a minimum wage. In the talks on
Monday, the SPD made clear it would not compromise on its demand
for a nationwide wage floor of 8.50 euros per hour.
But even here, the divide between the parties is more about
method than substance. Merkel agrees in principle to the idea of
a wage floor, but wants this to be negotiated sector by sector,
rather than imposed from above.
On a range of other issues, from how to tackle Europe's
economic and financial woes to completing Germany's shift from
nuclear to renewable energy, the differences are minimal.
Still, the path to an eventual grand coalition won't be
smooth.
SPD leaders must take care not to appear overly eager for a
deal with Merkel given deep scepticism among the party's rank
and file. On Sunday, 200 senior SPD members will vote on whether
to continue coalition talks, and any final decision on forming a
new government will be put to a vote by the party's 472,000
members.