BERLIN Nov 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) made a
breakthrough early on Wednesday in talks about forming a "grand
coalition" government, two top conservative politicians said on
their Twitter accounts.
Germany's two biggest political forces negotiated through
the night and reached a breakthrough at about 5 a.m. (0400 GMT),
said senior Merkel lawmaker Michael Grosse-Broemer and Annegret
Kramp-Karrenbauer, the conservative premier of Saarland state.
Two months after Merkel's election victory and a month after
coalition talks began, the agreement, if confirmed, would enable
her to firm a government by Christmas - if the SPD gets approval
in a vote among more than 474,000 party members.
The party leaders are expected to present details of a deal
at a news conference on Wednesday, the deadline set by Merkel.
But they may wait two more weeks to announce the allocation of
cabinet posts.