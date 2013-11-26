German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the
centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) are in the final phase of
talks on forming a "grand coalition" government, which is
expected to take power shortly before Christmas.
Below is a summary of what the parties have agreed during
weeks of negotiations on a range of policy areas, from the
economy and Europe, to energy and bank regulation:
LABOUR MARKET
* A nationwide minimum wage to be introduced. SPD demand
that it be set at 8.50 euros per hour will be met in some form.
What remains unclear is how it will be phased in. An independent
commission is to be put in charge of coordinating its
introduction.
* Time limits to be placed on temporary work contracts, but
a difference of opinion over whether this should be 12 or 24
months.
* Companies must allot 30 percent of non-executive board
seats to women from 2016. Listed firms and those with works
councils that fail to meet the target would have to leave board
seats vacant.
EUROPE
* Preliminary agreement that the European Commission should
not decide on the winding up of banks. Instead, the parties have
proposed creating a resolution body attached to the council of
European finance ministers (Ecofin).
* Agreement that funds from the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) should not be directly available for closing banks. Berlin
is also backing away from a deal agreed by Merkel in 2012 to
allow the ESM to directly recapitalise banks.
* Strong commitment that taxpayers should be shielded from
any costs tied to failing banks.
* Renewed push for an EU financial transactions tax (FTT)
covering stocks, bonds, currencies and derivative transactions.
* A rejection of all forms of debt mutualisation within the
euro zone. Countries must use their own funds for
crisis-fighting before expecting external aid.
* Euro states should agree binding reform contracts at
European level that ensure competitiveness and sustainable
finances.
FINANCIAL REGULATION
* German financial regulator Bafin will be asked to ensure
the particularities of some German banks, including savings,
development and private banks, are respected when the ECB takes
over as euro zone bank supervisor next year.
* Agreement that leverage ratio limits are needed for banks
and that the Liikanen proposals to legally separate risky
investment activities from traditional lending business should
be introduced at European level.
* Parties have agreed to limit speculation in raw materials
markets. They favour position limits.
* Germany may decide to introduce national laws to prevent
tax avoidance by multinational firms.
* Banks that violate tax laws will be sanctioned, including
the possible withdrawal of their banking license.
ENERGY
* The parties have agreed to reduce surcharges imposed on
power consumers to fund a transition to green energy. They aim
to get revisions to the renewable energy law through parliament
by the summer 2014.
* The coalition would cut incentives for onshore wind power
in areas where it is abundant but keep feed-in-tariffs for
photovoltaic. For offshore wind parks, a degression model that
enables operators to get financial help quicker in the early
years of a park's development will be extended until 2019.
* It will review exemptions granted by about 2,300 companies
who do not have to pay renewable energy surcharges.
* It would keep a moratorium on shale gas fracking and back
EU plans to prop up carbon prices by backloading permits.
FOREIGN POLICY
* The parties have acknowledged that the EU may not be able
to accept Turkey as a member but made clear that its "privileged
relationship" with Ankara should be developed further.
* The parties describe a free trade deal between the EU and
U.S. as a "vital project" that must be finalised. But they are
seeking "credible and verifiable" commitments from the U.S. on
its spying activities to ensure the privacy of German citizens
is protected.
* Parties demand that China play a constructive role, in
line with its economic and political importance, in helping
solve international conflicts within the United Nations.
RENTS/TRANSPORT
* The parties have agreed to tackle rapidly rising rents in
big cities by placing caps on the amount landlords can increase
rents when new tenants move in.
* The Bavarian CSU won in its push for a motorway toll on
drivers of foreign-registered cars.
