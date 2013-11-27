* Conservatives, SPD make breakthrough after month of talks
* Merkel could form her third government by Christmas
* SPD must first get okay from 474,000 party members
By Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, Nov 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) reached
a deal early on Wednesday on forming a "grand coalition" after
wrangling through the night, meaning she should be able to form
a government by Christmas.
Two months after Merkel's landslide election victory and a
month after negotiations began, Germany's two biggest political
forces clinched a deal at about 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) that both
sides said they could live with.
"The result is good for our country and has a conservative
imprint," said Hermann Groehe, secretary general of Merkel's
Christian Democrats (CDU). "No new taxes and no new debts."
Martin Schulz, president of the European Parliament and a
senior SPD negotiator, called it an "excellent result" for his
party, whose participation in a Merkel government still depends,
however, on a ballot among 474,000 card-carrying SPD members.
That adds uncertainty to a process that has dragged on for
months, preventing Germany's European partners from pushing
ahead with major reforms like a banking union. But the likely
outcome remains continuity under the popular chancellor.
Party leaders should present details of the deal at a news
conference on Wednesday but may wait to announce the allocation
of cabinet posts. Merkel left the SPD headquarters, where the
final round of talks took place, without a word to the media.
But details of policy compromises emerging in recent days
show she has leveraged her landslide victory in September's vote
to ensure her pragmatic brand of conservativism continues to
dominate Europe's largest economy.
Her CDU and their Bavaria sister party, the Christian Social
Union (CSU) thrashed the SPD but failed to win a parliamentary
majority, forcing Merkel to seek a partner.
She has made concessions to the SPD on the economy, agreeing
to a minimum wage of 8.50 per hour, tighter rules for employers
and pension hikes, despite howls of protest from business. Just
before dawn, the bargaining stalled on how to fund this without
Merkel breaking a campaign promise not increase taxes or debt.
Polls suggest most people trust 59-year-old Merkel not to
endanger an employment rate which is the envy of Europe. She is
also trusted on the euro crisis, where she has demanded fiscal
reforms from the likes of Greece in return for bailouts.
Carsten Nickel, a political analyst at Teneo Intelligence,
said the SPD had realised, after flirting with the idea of
common euro-zone bonds, "that the domestic political consensus
does not reward any large-scale deviation form Merkel's path".
BANKS TO BEETHOVEN
Wolfgang Schaeuble, Merkel's trusted 71-year-old finance
minister, should get to keep his job. Frank-Walter Steinmeier of
the SPD may be foreign minister again, as in the last Merkel-led
coalition of 2005-2009. SPD chairman Sigmar Gabriel, who was in
that cabinet too, could get a beefed-up economy ministry or lead
the SPD in the Bundestag lower house.
The last "grand coalition" suited Merkel but prompted SPD
left-wingers, already bitter about labour reforms launched by
the last SPD chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder, to leave in droves.
Some of those reforms are now being watered down but the
members' ballot is still risky and a "no" vote could mean a new
German election and a coalition between Merkel and the Greens.
The SPD insisted Merkel wait until after the vote to name
her cabinet, to avoid giving supporters the impression that the
likes of Gabriel put their own ambitions above party values.
With the talks ending on the Nov. 27 deadline set by Merkel,
SPD leaders must now persuade members at over 30 rallies that a
minimum wage is a victory for the working class.
"We will convince members," Steinmeier told reporters.
The ballot results are due on Dec. 14. At an SPD congress in
Leipzig, delegates said they would only decide after reading the
coalition document. Over 170 pages long, it shows a very German
attention to detail, ranging from banking rules to plans for
the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth in 2020.
If the majority are willing to overlook details like the SPD
conceding on such a major campaign platform as tax hikes for the
rich, and okay Germany's third "grand coalition" of the post-war
era, Merkel can be sworn in the week before Christmas.