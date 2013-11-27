* Conservatives, SPD make breakthrough after month of talks
* Merkel could form her third government by Christmas
* SPD must first get green light from party members
By Andreas Rinke and Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Nov 27 Chancellor Angela Merkel clinched
a coalition deal with the Social Democrats (SPD) on Wednesday
that rolls back decade-old reforms of the German welfare state
but preserves Berlin's strict approach towards struggling
European partners.
The agreement, spelled out in minute detail in a 185-page
policy document entitled "Shaping Germany's Future", was struck
two months after Merkel emerged victorious from an election but
fell just short of a parliamentary majority.
The result forced the popular 59-year-old Protestant
pastor's daughter from East Germany into negotiations with the
arch-rival SPD, with whom she ruled in an awkward "grand
coalition" during her first term from 2005-2009.
The SPD is still smarting from that experience, and its
leadership has agreed to put the new deal to a vote of the
party's 474,000 card-carrying members, adding an element of
uncertainty to Merkel's goal of having a new government in place
by Christmas.
"We entered negotiations with very different ideas, and that
is why things took a little time," Merkel told a news
conference, sitting between SPD Chairman Sigmar Gabriel and
Horst Seehofer, leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union.
Gabriel said he was sure a "broad majority" of SPD members
would back the deal in the mail-in vote, the results of which
are due to be published on Dec. 14.
All three politicians praised the atmosphere in the talks,
with Gabriel and Seehofer joking with reporters about whether
they could now address each other with the informal "du" in
place of the formal "sie".
"Perhaps that changes after you win the poll of your
members," quipped Seehofer.
The deal was greeted with a sigh of relief by investors, who
pushed the euro currency to a four-year high against the
Japanese yen and a one-month peak versus the U.S. dollar.
It was also welcomed by officials in Brussels and other
European capitals. The lengthy talks have delayed movement on
major European reforms, including progress on "banking union",
an ambitious project designed to prevent a recurrence of the
euro zone's crippling debt crisis.
"It's positive news," Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta
told reporters in Rome. "A lot of time has passed and there's a
need for a German government as soon as possible."
SOFTENING SCHROEDER
Merkel stood firm against SPD demands for tax hikes on the
rich, but to clinch the deal she agreed to introduce a minimum
wage of 8.50 euros per hour, which some economists have warned
could push up unemployment, particularly in eastern Germany.
To reduce that risk, the parties agreed to phase it in over a
period of years, with exceptions allowed until 2017.
The SPD also secured concessions from Merkel on pensions and
labour market rules, softening elements of the "Agenda 2010"
reforms introduced a decade ago by Merkel's predecessor as
chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder of the SPD.
In the future, people who have worked for 45 years can earn
full pensions from 63, four years earlier than the statutory
67-year threshold. The use of temporary workers by German firms
will also be restricted to 18 months under the deal.
"At a time when other euro zone members are undertaking
important reforms to the welfare state, Germany is conspicuously
shirking them - and even backpedalling on them," said Nicholas
Spiro, head of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"The decision to introduce a mandatory minimum wage and,
more worryingly, lower the retirement age runs counter to recent
entitlement reforms across the euro zone. Germany is hardly
leading by example."
Hopes in France and other euro zone states that the SPD
might convince Merkel to adopt bolder measures to stimulate
growth and tackle unemployment were dashed in an agreement that
endorsed Merkel's carrot-and-stick approach to the euro crisis.
The coalition deal ruled out all forms of debt mutualisation
and called for euro zone members to agree to binding reform
contracts to boost competitiveness.
A compromise on banking union made clear that Europe's
rescue fund could only be used to recapitalise stricken banks
when all other avenues had been exhausted.
"The new government will continue the successful euro zone
policies of the last few years of support for struggling
countries in exchange for economic reforms and tighter fiscal
rules," said Christian Schulz of Berenberg Bank.
Carsten Nickel, a political analyst at Teneo Intelligence,
said the SPD had realised that on euro zone policies "the
domestic political consensus does not reward any large-scale
deviation form Merkel's path".
CABINET
In a nod to SPD grassroots members who warned their leaders
against dividing up top jobs too soon, cabinet posts will not be
announced until after the SPD referendum. But the important
ministries appear set.
Wolfgang Schaeuble, Merkel's trusted 71-year-old finance
minister, is expected to keep his job, and Frank-Walter
Steinmeier of the SPD is seen returning as foreign minister, a
post he held in the last "grand coalition" government.
Gabriel, a former environment minister under Merkel, is also
likely to join the cabinet, possibly as head of a beefed-up
economy ministry.
The SPD remains traumatised by its first partnership with
Merkel; after four years, the SPD scored its worst election
result of the post-war era in 2009, winning just 23 percent.
Left-wingers, already bitter about Schroeder's labour reforms,
abandoned the party in droves.
The watering down of these reforms could encourage members
to back the deal, but the risks of a veto cannot be ruled out.
Alex White, an analyst at J.P. Morgan, estimated the chances of
a "no" vote at up to 20 percent.
Were the party to reject the agreement, Merkel could seek a
coalition with the environmentalist Greens, whom she sounded out
before deciding on talks with the SPD.
Merkel wore a Green blazer to the news conference on
Wednesday - a choice some German media read as a warning to the
SPD that she has other options.
A new election is another possibility if SPD members refuse
to support the deal.