Chancellor Angela Merkel led her conservatives to their best result in over two decades in a German election on Sept. 22 but must still find a coalition partner to secure a third term.

She held a second round of exploratory talks with the Social Democrats (SPD) on Monday and was due to meet with the Greens again on Tuesday, to assess whether there is enough common ground to enter formal coalition negotiations with either party. A decision on that is expected by the end of the week.

Below are key coalition-related quotes from senior officials, as well as areas of potential compromise on policy and personnel.

COALITION CHATTER

ALEXANDER DOBRINDT (CSU)

"This is supposed to be a week of truth, but there is still a lot of fog."

ANDREA NAHLES (SPD)

"We identified similarities in some areas but differences in other areas such as a minimum wage and tax rises."

"It will become clear this week whether there is a further step and whether it comes to coalition talks."

"We would not decline further talks."

HERMANN GROEHE (CDU)

"It is conceivable that we will meet again for more talks (with the SPD) on Thursday at midday."

HORST SEEHOFER (CSU)

"First we will talk to the Greens and then we will see how things go."

KATRIN GOERING-ECKARDT (GREENS)

"I'm curious to see how the second round of talks go, and of course I'm open to possible surprises. This meeting isn't about establishing an alibi. We are serious about the talks on Tuesday."

POTENTIAL POLICY COMPROMISES

TAXES - During the campaign, the SPD urged a hike in tax rates on incomes above 100,000 euros to 49 from 42 percent to pay for higher investments in infrastructure, education and research. Merkel and her conservatives are open to higher public investment but have ruled out financing this through tax hikes or higher debt. Both sides have signalled a readiness to compromise, but finding the required revenues will be difficult. One solution for bringing more cash in longer-term would be to close tax loopholes for multinational corporations.

WAGES - The SPD has made a nationwide minimum wage one of its main demands in exploratory coalition talks. The CDU/CSU, which only supports "wage floors" on a regional or sectoral basis, may have to accept some form of blanket minimum wage, but it could end up lower than the 8.50 euros the SPD wants.

EUROPE - No insurmountable differences. The SPD would seek symbolic steps to promote growth in struggling euro zone states, but is unlikely to press for more German taxpayer money to be used for this purpose. It will push for a financial transactions tax and faster movement towards a banking union, where banks themselves shoulder the costs of restructuring. The SPD is not expected to push hard for debt mutualisation, despite having backed the idea of a debt redemption fund during its campaign.

ENERGY - The SPD and CDU/CSU could reach a compromise on scaling back subsidies for renewable energy. The Greens, however, would be a more difficult partner for the conservatives as they oppose lower renewables incentives.

BARGAINING FOR CABINET POSTS

* Finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has signalled a desire to stay in his post, and is said to have the support of Merkel. Unless the SPD or Greens insist on the finance ministry as a condition for entering a coalition with Merkel, Schaeuble is given a good chance of continuing in his current position.

* For the SPD, much will depend on party chairman Sigmar Gabriel, whose name has been linked to various ministries -- including labour, finance and foreign. He could also decide to opt out of government and take over the SPD leadership in parliament, though this could meet resistance from the party and incumbent Frank-Walter Steinmeier who is keen to stay put.

* If Gabriel is not in the cabinet, Steinmeier is seen as a candidate for the top SPD ministry, which could end up being foreign, finance or a new ministry grouping energy and infrastructure. SPD parliamentary whip Thomas Oppermann has also been mentioned as a possible finance minister, though interior or defence migh be better fits. Chancellor candidate Peer Steinbrueck has made clear he will not have a role in a Merkel cabinet.

* Were the SPD to claim the finance ministry, one source said Merkel might want to shift Schaeuble to the foreign ministry. But the extensive travel involved in this post may prove too much of a burden for the wheelchair-bound Schaeuble.

* Apart from Schaeuble, the other member of Merkel's CDU who is seen as a lock for the cabinet is Ursula von der Leyen, who may be keen on the foreign ministry. If she were to get this post, or move into the parliamentary leadership role held by Volker Kauder, many would see it as a sign she was being groomed to succeed Merkel.

* It remains unclear whether the SPD's pre-election proposal to group together responsibility for all energy-related issues in one ministry -- they are currently shared between the economy and environment ministries -- will see the light of day. Merkel is likely to want someone she trusts to oversee her "Energiewende" shift from nuclear to renewable power. (Compiled by Berlin bureau)