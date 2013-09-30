BRIEF-Ladder announces pricing of $500 mln senior notes due 2022
* Ladder announces pricing of $500 million senior notes due 2022
BERLIN, Sept 30 Forming a new German government could take until January, warned a senior member of the opposition Social Democrats (SPD) on Monday, adding that her party - which holds preliminary talks with Angela Merkel's conservatives on Friday - won't be rushed.
The chancellor is searching for a new coalition partner, after falling just short of an absolute majority in an election on Sept. 22, but faces difficult and protracted negotiations with a cautious opposition.
"No one can say when we might get to the point where a government can be formed -- it could be December or January," SPD General Secretary Andrea Nahles told a news conference. "We won't be rushed."
The centre-left party agreed last week to put any decision to enter a grand coalition with Merkel to a poll of its members. Countering hopes that this could come before the SPD's annual congress in mid-November, Nahles said it could take longer.
* Acadian Timber - permitted to acquire up to 915,965 common shares, being 10% of company's public float, in 12-month period commencing March 7, 2017
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.1 billion as at February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: