HAMBURG May 22 Germany's Reimann family, among
Germany's richest, plans more worldwide coffee investments
following its major coffee retail expansion agreed in the United
States in May, an advance release from a German magazine said on
Thursday.
On May 7, the Reimann's company D.E Master Blenders 1753 and
U.S. group Mondelez International Inc said they were
merging their retail coffee product businesses to create a
company with annual sales of about $7 billion aimed at taking on
market leader Nestle SA.
Peter Harf, a Reimann advisor, plans to create a global
coffee empire for the family, he said in an interview with the
weekly Manager magazine for publication on Friday.
Harf said his goal is to create the "global number two or
even number one" coffee company.
The merger will combines Mondelez's retail coffee brands
such as Carte Noire and Gevalia with D.E Master Blenders' brands
Douwe Egberts, L'OR, Pilao and Senseo. The new company will be a
joint venture controlled by D.E Master Blenders' parent JAB
Holding Co.
Harf told the magazine that the Mondelez venture will not be
the last move in the coffee sector.
"We want to grow organically and also non-organically," Harf
told the magazine.
He saw potential for acquisitions in North America.
