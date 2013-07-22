BRIEF-TIER REIT APPOINTS GREG WHYTE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
* TIER REIT INC - WITH APPOINTMENT, BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND TO EIGHT DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, July 22 Germany's government does not plan to sell its 17-percent stake in the country's second-biggest lender Commerzbank in the foreseeable future and is not currently speaking to investors about it, a finance ministry spokesman said on Monday.
"When the remaining stake of the Soffin in Commerzbank will be sold is currently not foreseeable. You can certainly interpret 'not foreseeable' to mean that we are currently not speaking to investors," said ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus.
In the latest rumours about an imminent sale of the stake, a magazine reported on Saturday that the country's bank bailout fund Soffin expected Berlin to sell its stake in the coming months. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)
* TIER REIT INC - WITH APPOINTMENT, BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND TO EIGHT DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to off-market cash takeover offer by Mercantile Ofm Pty for all shares in mhm metals limited
* appointed Deemple Budhia, Rachel Dunne, Ivana Erceg Floerchinger and Simon Vodanovich, to NZ markets disciplinary tribunal (NZMDT) for three year term