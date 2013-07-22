BERLIN, July 22 Germany's government does not plan to sell its 17-percent stake in the country's second-biggest lender Commerzbank in the foreseeable future and is not currently speaking to investors about it, a finance ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"When the remaining stake of the Soffin in Commerzbank will be sold is currently not foreseeable. You can certainly interpret 'not foreseeable' to mean that we are currently not speaking to investors," said ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus.

In the latest rumours about an imminent sale of the stake, a magazine reported on Saturday that the country's bank bailout fund Soffin expected Berlin to sell its stake in the coming months. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)