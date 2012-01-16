BERLIN Jan 16 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will meet the chief executive of Commerzbank this week, Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a government news conference on Monday.

Kotthaus confirmed that there would be a meeting between the two this week. He noted the government is an owner of Commerzbank and said it was a routine meeting.

"This will be a routine type of meeting that takes place from time to time," Kotthaus said.

(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)