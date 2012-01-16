Stada receives 3.6 bln euro offer from private equity group Cinven -FT
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
BERLIN Jan 16 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will meet the chief executive of Commerzbank this week, Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a government news conference on Monday.
Kotthaus confirmed that there would be a meeting between the two this week. He noted the government is an owner of Commerzbank and said it was a routine meeting.
"This will be a routine type of meeting that takes place from time to time," Kotthaus said.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.