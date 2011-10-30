FRANKFURT Oct 30 The German government and
about 10 companies based in Europe's biggest economy are
planning to found a company before the end of the year to buy
key raw material needed by the industrial sector, German
magazine Der Spiegel reported.
Without citing sources, it said that the companies, which
include BASF (BASFn.DE), Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Evonik
and ThyssenKrupp , will each invest a six-digit figure
in the project.
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, said a year ago
that the government and German companies should band together to
buy raw materials. Germany depends on raw materials from abroad
to power its export-driven economy.
German Economy Minister Rainer Bruederle at the time also
urged industrial firms to set up a "Deutsche Rohstoff AG", or a
German raw materials company, to find and secure rare earths,
which are used to manufacture a range of high tech products.
But he also ruled out the state's taking a stake in
it.
