* German firms study investment in foreign projects
* Aim is to ensure supplies
* Kazakhstan, Mongolia first focus
HAMBURG, Sept 21 Germany's national industrial
association BDI is studying a project in which German companies
would invest jointly in foreign commodity projects to ensure raw
materials supplies, it said on Wednesday.
It is examining whether joint investment in commodity supply
projects by German companies is feasible, the BDI said.
In October 2010, Germany's government approved a new
commodity supply strategy that included encouraging development
of partnerships with producer countries at a time of rising
global competition for raw materials.
"Ever more countries are undertaking targeted policies to
secure their raw materials supplies," the BDI said. "It is clear
that we cannot rely on the market alone."
Direct shareholdings by German companies could help secure
essential raw materials at a time of intense competition for
commodities, the BDI said.
At the German government's suggestion, the BDI said it is
examining investment in Kazakhstan and Mongolia. German and
Kazakhstan agreed a commodity partnership in May.
The European Union said on Sept. 16 it would decide in
coming months whether to start stockpiling materials that are
critical for its industrial and high-tech production.
Of particular concern to the EU are rare earths, commodities
used in high-tech industries, global demand for which is
expected to double by 2016. Their supply is currently dominated
by China, which is restricting exports, citing resource
depletion and environmental protection.
Meanwhile, a separate report from Germany's Manager Magazin
on Wednesday said the BDI plan involved creation of purchase
options for a range of commodities by German industry. The
investment requirement over the coming five to ten years could
reach 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion), it said.
At the centre of attention was coking coal for the metal
industry, tungsten and rare earths largely required by the
electronics industry, the magazine said.
German car giant Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and specialty chemicals
group Evonik are interested in taking part and have
already said they will make investments, the report said.
But electronics giant Siemens(SIEGn.DE) has no interest, the
report added.
The companies declined to comment to Reuters.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Jens Hack, Matthias Inverardi, Jan Schwartz,
Michael Hogan; Editing by Anthony Barker)