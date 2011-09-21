FRANKFURT, Sept 21 German industrial companies are planning to set up a procurement trust to guarantee access to key commodities, German monthly Manager Magazin reported.

The magazine cited from a document entitled "Alliance to Secure Raw Materials" drawn up by industrial lobby group BDI that maps out the creation of a "globally active profit-oriented raw materials corporation".

The founding companies are keen to secure access to rare earth metals, tungsten and coking coal, the magazine reported in an excerpt of an article provided to Reuters on Wednesday before publication on Friday.

The entity is designed to explore raw material reserves or buy partial licences in large deposits in which member companies will have preferred purchase rights, the magazine said.

The new group will need to invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) over the next 5-10 years and the industry lobby expects the German government to pick up part of the bill, it said.

Companies that have pledged to participate include carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and unlisted chemicals maker Evonik, Manager Magazin said, adding engineering conglomerate Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has opted out.

The contract was due to be signed Nov. 17 with launch scheduled for Jan. 1, Manager Magazin said.

Daimler confirmed to Reuters it would take part in the initiative. Evonik and Siemens did not respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 0.729 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Dan Lalor)