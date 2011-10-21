BERLIN Oct 21 A second euro summit at which leaders are due to deliver a plan for how to leverage the euro zone rescue fund is expected on Wednesday evening, Volker Kauder, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats said on Friday.

Kauder added that German lawmakers were likely to discuss the leveraging next Tuesday.

France and Germany said in a joint statement late on Thursday they would discuss a global solution to the crisis on Sunday but no decisions would be adopted before a second euro summit by Wednesday at the latest.

Under German regulations the budget committee of parliament must approve any plans to leverage the European Financial Stability Facitlity. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke)