BERLIN Jan 10 Sales growth in Germany's
construction sector will slow to 2.5 percent in nominal terms
this year after posting a 9.5 percent rise in 2011, the
strongest since 1994, trade association HDB said on Tuesday.
"The surprisingly good turnover for the construction sector
in 2011 more than made up for the losses incurred during the
2009 and 2010 years of crisis in the capital markets," said HDB
President Thomas Bauer.
Revenues in residential construction in particular rose 14
percent, and are seen boosting 2012 turnover, the HDB said.
"Residential construction, and to some extent commercial
construction will offset the expected declines in public
construction in 2012," HDB's Bauer said.
Germany's export-driven economy recovered quickly from the
2008/09 financial crisis but the outlook has darkened as euro
zone debt worries have begun to weigh on the real economy.
Domestic demand helped it grow a healthy 0.5 percent in the
third quarter, but investor morale has since soured, fuelling
expectations of a sharp slowdown.
The HDB said it expected construction prices to rise 1.5
percent in 2012, leading to revenue growth in real terms of 1
percent, versus 6.5 percent in 2011.
The association said the number of those employed in the
construction sector was likely to stay steady, after rising by
around 18,000 to 734,000 in 2011.
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by
Catherine Evans)